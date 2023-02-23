Dear Editor,

I am submitting a letter today on behalf of my some of my favorite people, the SilverSneakers. As a gym owner, massage therapist, and fitness instructor I can say without a doubt that I believe in the importance of being “Fit for Life”. I also believe it is crucial to have programs such as Silver Sneakers with Medicare Advantage. This is a program that allows seniors 65 and older to workout out and attend classes at no additional out of pocket cost.

