I am submitting a letter today on behalf of my some of my favorite people, the SilverSneakers. As a gym owner, massage therapist, and fitness instructor I can say without a doubt that I believe in the importance of being “Fit for Life”. I also believe it is crucial to have programs such as Silver Sneakers with Medicare Advantage. This is a program that allows seniors 65 and older to workout out and attend classes at no additional out of pocket cost.
Fitness and wellness programs such as SilverSneakers provide the senior community an opportunity to stay active while getting fit in a social setting – providing a mentally, socially, and physically stimulating environment. Staying active as you age is essential to preventing complicated health conditions. This is a win-win for both seniors who feel better and stay out of the hospital and for our health care system to not get overwhelmed.
Many of my SilverSneakers clients come to my class because it is offered at no additional cost to them through their Medicare Advantage plans. Once enrolled at the Bremen Health Club with a SilverSneaker account, the member has access to workout freely and to join a variety of group classes. Furthermore, the SilverSneakers have the benefit of being able to workout at multiple gyms across the country. Currently over 15,000 health facilities in the US accept memberships from SilverSneakers with Medicare Advantage plans.
When teaching classes, not only do I see my clients happy and having fun during the session, but I also see them make real fitness strides that lead to longer, healthier lives. Many seniors stay connected to their communities by participating in activities such as SilverSneakers because it gets them out of their homes, and they can meet and keep in-touch with friends.
SilverSneakers through Medicare Advantage is a program that empowers seniors to embrace their health journeys. My hope in sharing all of this is to encourage more seniors in Georgia to enroll in the SilverSneakers program, and to remind those in charge of such programs of the unquestionable benefit and importance that this program holds.
Robin Huey, Owner of Bremen Health Club and Fitness
