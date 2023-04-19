Concert proposal explained
Dear Editor
I would like to respond to an article in the Villa Rican titled “Villa Rica council votes down concert proposal”.
If you read the article, you would have the impression that I was asking our city government to take on the expense of an unbudgeted concert. As a matter of fact, I had proposed “gifting” the community with an additional concert added to the schedule for which I planned to raise the necessary funds and was very confident of accomplishing that goal with the budget I put together. The privately raised funds for the city concert would cover the band, sound/lighting and advertising. It is true that the city would need to supply several city employees. It is also true that in order for me to partner with the city on this, that on paper the city had to be shown as budgeting the money and taking responsibility for anything not covered by sponsorships. We also do not have a volunteer problem that a few phone calls can’t solve. I was accused in public comment of trying to have the city spend money for an unbudgeted concert when I had been against keeping the millage rate the same during last year’s budget season. Getting shot at comes with the territory and doesn’t concern me but make no mistake the cost would have been covered by sponsorship and not borne by the city. Did I vote to roll back the property tax millage rate last summer instead of keeping it the same? You can bet I did! With high inflation causing unusually high property values I did not want to further burden property owners. I also voted against raising the millage rate in the middle of the pandemic in 2020. I would do it all again in a heartbeat.
Leslie McPherson
Villa Rica City Council Ward 3
