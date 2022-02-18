Dear Editor,
It is with profound gratitude that I write this letter. During the coldest days in four years God placed it upon my heart to open a warming center for the homeless in Carrollton, GA. I want to thank our new City Manager, David Brooks, for the effort he put forth to find a place for us. I also want to thank Kirk Richeson, pastor of Christ the King Church and his congregation, for providing an alternative site when the WPA Building was booked. To say “Thank you” to our West GA community does not seem adequate for all they’ve done to make this Warming Center such a huge success. Lives were saved.
I also want to thank Laddie Carter who provided the cots, linens, along with advice and counsel. There were so many volunteers who stayed overnight without whom we could not have kept the center open. A special “thank you” to Lisa Phillips and Joy Griffin for being there when they were needed most. To those who helped pack and unpack. I want to thank Bethany Christian Church for providing a permanent storage place for all the supplies. The City Police, the EMTs, and the 911 responders were there right when we needed them. They were kind and professional and I can’t thank them enough for doing their jobs with patience and excellence during these last few weeks.
One thing we’ve learned. There are those in our community that need our help. They will need it in the future. I am so proud to be part of a community that cares and shows up to put hands and feet to their words.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.” — Margaret Thatcher
Kathy Parsons
Founder/CEO
IMPACT
