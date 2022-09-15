Dear Editor
As I read this message in my Sunday Bulletin, "GOD BLESS AMERICA"
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Editor
As I read this message in my Sunday Bulletin, "GOD BLESS AMERICA"
You may have noticed that we sing this hymn once a month as the recessional at the 11 a.m. Mass. This is an initiative of one of our members who has invited various area churches to offer this hymn on a regular basis as a prayer for unity, peace and healing for our nation. It's normally offered at OLPH on the first Sunday of the month, except during special liturgical seasons or feasts.
I was spurred on to extend an invitation to all the Churches in the area to pray this hymn "God Bless America" at the end of the 11 o'clock Service the first Sunday of each month as a unified plea for the God's blessing on our country. Please consider initiating this practice in your church
Jane Clancy Carrollton, Ga.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.