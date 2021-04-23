As a farmer I am constantly evaluating risks and making bets on weather, diseases and markets. I do a lot to manage my risk by diversifying the crops I grow, extending the season and selling to multiple outlets. I take the same attitude to dealing with COVID and the vaccine.
Last summer about one in 30 of the people diagnosed with the disease died. Death is a pretty severe risk, so I did what I could to manage the risk. I have bottles of hand sanitizer in every vehicle and farm location, wore a mask and isolated more than usual. When the vaccine became available I looked at the risks of getting it versus not.
Here is what I found:
The good news is the case death rate has declined to 1.79%. And when you consider all the people who were not diagnosed, the infection death rate may be closer to 0.36%, about 1/300.
The bad news is that a lot of people are having long term health problems due to COVID-19 infection. The problems range from the severe inflammation problems in kids to the case of my neighbor who got COVID last summer, was never hospitalized but still feels lethargic six months later.
The best information I found was that about 10% of diagnosed cases will lead to long term health problems. This makes the chance of death or long-term illness 2.36%. If the disease continues to spread the odds are 1 in 42 I will get seriously ill or die from it.
The Moderna vaccine trial showed their vaccine to be 94.1% effective in preventing symptomatic disease. Which means for every 100 people in the placebo group who got the disease only six in the vaccine group did. The trial also found no serious long-term side effects to taking the vaccine. In other words, by taking the vaccine I reduce my chance of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 to 0.14% or 1 in 714.
I just got my second vaccine shot because my odds are much better with it than without it.
Bryan Hager
Bremen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.