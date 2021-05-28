A thanks to all in education
Last Tuesday night was a tough one!
My daughter, a second grader at Carrollton Elementary School, burst into tears just before bedtime. She was so emotional and sad because “she didn’t want second grade to end!” After some encouragement and assurance that “summer will be fun,” my wife and I realized the depth of gratitude that we owe our teachers and educators for the school year that YOU made possible.
We are so grateful for the leadership of Mark Albertus, Scott Cowart, Patrick Yuran, and their coordinated efforts to give our children a year filled with classroom instruction, sporting events, theater, proms, and fairy tale balls.
And, most importantly, to our teachers, thank you for loving, caring and educating our girls and boys during this most unusual, but remarkable year. We are grateful.
Ben Butler
Carrollton
