For years, the City Council has been working through RSVP planning, focus groups, consultants, general citizen inquiries and ordinance adoptions to create an environment for Villa Rica to thrive which includes aspects of a walkable, biking and golf cart friendly community. This has been most especially prevalent as it relates to connecting citizens throughout the city to downtown shops, activities & dining through the use of their personal transportation vehicles (PTV).
In 2015, the City of Villa Rica passed an ordinance specific for the purpose of setting guidelines and parameters for the use of what is commonly referred to as Golf Carts on City Streets. This ordinance was adopted utilizing various aspects in State of Georgia regulations as required for such vehicles, most which revolve around safety. Some of the verbiage mentioned in the current ordinance include that the golf cart must have brakes, a reverse warning device, operational headlamps, operational tail lamps, main power switch, horn, rearview mirrors, side reflectors, hip restraints, front & rear seatbelts, and safety warning labels just to name a few. The ordinance also requires the PTV to be registered with the Villa Rica Police Department and the operator must possess a valid motor vehicle drivers license. In addition, the licensed driver must abide by all traffic regulations on public roads, rights-of-way and other public property of the city just as if the PTV were an ordinary car, truck or SUV. The state law and city ordinance are both centered around, SAFETY — just as the Office of the Mayor makes mention in the official veto.
The issue revolving around the City’s current ordinance is that it’s limited to PTV’s accessing only city streets posted at 25 mph or lower with the exception of direct cross overs of roads which may have higher speed limits, at specifically designated markings. After a period of time in evaluating the ordinances practicality since 2015 and realizing the city’s continued exponential growth, it has been brought to my attention and others that there are many residents who are unable to participate in various city leisure activities through the use of their PTV’s. This is due mainly to the fact that many residents are unable to find 25 mph connectivity roads to reach certain destinations such as restaurants, grocery stores, church, downtown shopping and The Mill just to name a few. This situation has left many Villa Rican’s feeling disenfranchised as compared to others who have access depending on their geographical residency within the city. As one of your city council representatives, I want to unify our city with equitable opportunities as it relates to ordinance practicalities not pick and choose who can and cannot access points of leisure destinations on PTV’s based off geographical boundaries. Although I’m only a specific ward representative on the council my personal and professional vision is one of inclusivity for all, much like an Office of the Mayor would usually convey in most communities.
The state gives credence that golf carts may travel on certain roadways with speed limits posted up to 35 mph. During the due diligence phase of my research on looking at potential ways in adjusting our current ordinance I reached out to various neighboring jurisdictions including the City of Carrollton Police Department. It was a pleasant reinforcement to my research in learning that their PTV ordinance allows vehicles to travel on 35 mph streets and they have not had any safety issues of note.
As I do in all matters of voting significance, I have spent a great deal of time and effort into researching the possibilities surrounding my decision to vote in favor of adjusting our current PTV ordinance that ultimately passed by a majority vote at the February city council meeting (ward reps 2,3,5 yes, ward 1,4 no). It is also noteworthy to add that while this change would allow these vehicles to travel on certain 35 mph roadways (state roads off limits), many such PTV’s would only be utilizing these until the nearest 25 mph access road became available in order to find the quickest route to leisure destinations such as in downtown.
While I support the Office of the Mayor’s ability to utilize Veto power which is granted by the city charter I am surely disappointed in the manner in which this action was taken. For the record, I value each citizens opinion whether they align or differ from my own. This is inclusive of the three citizens who spoke against the ordinance change at the city council meeting that the Office of the Mayor referenced in their veto but also includes the far greater number of residents who have expressed to me their desire for a change which would allow more accessibility. I also respect the fact there are those who have legitimate safety concerns about PTV’s traveling on our city streets as do I. Thank you to each citizen who has expressed your viewpoints, you are to be commended for engaging your process in local government.
While this engagement has been centered around the use of PTV’s and where those designated streets are in reference to speed limits, this actually probes much deeper than the surface. During this process I have witnessed the outcome of certain staff being led by political pressures. As elected officials we should feel open to engage staff to inquire their professional knowledge and opinions. However, we should be self-reminding not to place staff in a position to be utilized as political tools which has been on full display during the course of this agenda item. Even the official City of Villa Rica Facebook page is not without the need for closer examination. The social media page of the city which is designed to deliver unbiased, factual information to the community on items such as the ordinance vote and subsequent Veto has been “politically active” in agreeing with those comments that are in favor of the Office of the Mayor by “liking” those posts while remaining silent on posts that showed disapproval of the veto measure. Official city government social media pages should maintain public trust and confidence by relaying factual information to the community, not engaging in political strategy.
The current veto issued from the Office of The Mayor will remove the outcome of the majority vote by the city council to amend the ordinance unless an override of a super majority (4 votes needed) is ascertained. I encourage citizens to reach out to your city council ward representative and the Mayor to express your opinions on the matter.
In closing, to reference the language submitted in the veto, I too am a strong proponent of our police officers and unapologetically stand with them as they work tirelessly to serve and protect our community. These are not simply words but are feverishly backed by decades of involvement in activism for those who protect us. I believe all professional staff have an intricate role in aiding the council to cipher information before decisions are made. However, we as elected officials much resist the temptation to utilize employees for political gain or sway. We must ourselves take full responsibility in understanding that the mayor & city council members are charged with policy making decisions and delivering full accountability to our constituents, the state of Georgia and the United States Constitutions as we were sworn into public office. The role of staff is to carry out the policy wishes of the elected body, not set them independently. As officials we should shield employees from political discourse as much as possible.
I’m hopeful the Office of The Mayor will reconsider the manner in which it handles future agenda topics. If certain staff are to be utilized to support items favorable to a particular political outcome we should stop and think what undo pressure that may have on them. From experiences during my years in office, it’s apparent to me they can often times feel placed in a no-win situation of pressure. city council meetings should be governed by a fair and consistent means, not political expediency.
Let’s work together to unify our community by enacting ordinances that are inclusive of all not prohibitory of Villa Rican’s who may live in certain geographical locations. Utilizing a veto to stop an ordinance measure designed to unite connectivity within the city without first having offered an alternative solution believed to be amenable is not governing from a position that’s representative of all. One would think an inclusive strategy should be considered from a position that’s elected citywide, not a measure to end collaborative work by all.
