Forty years ago last week, David Bowie released the album that became his biggest commercial success, “Let’s Dance”. The record made him a household name all over again, but this time it was due to the return of his hit-making ability, one which had eluded him in the United States for several years. He had succeeded with music critics due to the releases he made while living in Germany. ‘The Berlin Trilogy’ of albums made from 1977 to 1979 included the albums “Low”, “Heroes”, and “Lodger”. These records were influential as they contain some of the most unique approaches to recording and composition that had been initiated in Rock music. American producer Tony Visconti had helmed these albums, and collaborations with instrumentalist/composer Brian Eno on many of the tracks stretched Bowie’s oeuvre.
1980’s successor to those albums, “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”, is a Bowie/Visconti co-production, one that utilized guest performances by The Who’s Pete Townshend, The E Street Band’s Roy Bittan, and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, the guitarist who made “Heroes” a significant track in the Bowie canon. It is a record which has some of Bowie’s most artfully compelling performances to my ears. When first I heard it after its reissue in 1992, it immediately became my favorite album by Bowie, and it remains so to this day. The cover version of Tom Verlaine’s “Kingdom Come”, the dramatic vocals of “Teenage Wildlife”, and the shocking aggression of “It’s No Game (Part 1)” all draw me in every time I listen to the album. The album’s four sublime singles, “Fashion”, “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”, “Up The Hill Backwards”, and “Ashes to Ashes”, are probably my favorite songs Bowie ever recorded.
Even so, all four of these Bowie/Visconti albums were not commercially successful enough to sell in large quantities. Bowie wished to remedy this by changing his approach with the next album he would release. First of all, he decided he would hire guitarist/songwriter Nile Rodgers of Rhythm and Blues group Chic to be the album’s producer. Rodgers had developed a career as a producer which included hits by his own band, (“Le Freak”, “Good Times”) Diana Ross, (“Upside Down”) and Sister Sledge (“We Are Family”). Bowie recognized Rodgers’s ability to make hit records for the urban dance clubs, and he decided to take that approach with “Let’s Dance”. He did not, however, share the news of his directional shift with Visconti, who learned about the change from Bowie’s personal assistant.
Bowie also decided to work with different musicians from the stable of players with whom he usually worked. This led to his hiring Omar Hakim (Sting), and eventually former bandmates Bernard Edwards and Tony Thompson. The surprise guest guitarist on the album is Blues man Stevie Ray Vaughan. Bowie had seen him perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1982. Vaughan had not yet released his debut album, and he is a left-field choice for the album, yet his playing fits right in with the songs. Backing vocalists Frank and George Simms and David Spinner add a powerful element to the choruses of the album’s songs.
The album’s three monumental singles led off in March 1983 with the title track. The song has a vocal buildup that crescendos with the horns of Mac Gollehon, Stan Harrison, Robert Aaron, and Steve Elson. The solid, funky rhythms of Hakim, the percussion of Sammy Figueroa, and basslines of Carmine Rojas propel the track, but it is Bowie’s vocal that makes it a classic. The song eventually reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“China Girl”, a song co-written in 1977 with Punk Rock godfather Iggy Pop, is made radio-friendly and groovy thanks to Robert Sabino’s synthesizers. It was the second single from the album, and was also a top ten hit.
“Modern Love”, the third single, came out in September of 1983. It is widely considered among Bowie’s best songs. It is my favorite from the album, one I never tire of hearing. Its infectious instrumentation and heartfelt vocals send the song over the top.
