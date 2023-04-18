Forty years ago last week, David Bowie released the album that became his biggest commercial success, “Let’s Dance”. The record made him a household name all over again, but this time it was due to the return of his hit-making ability, one which had eluded him in the United States for several years. He had succeeded with music critics due to the releases he made while living in Germany. ‘The Berlin Trilogy’ of albums made from 1977 to 1979 included the albums “Low”, “Heroes”, and “Lodger”. These records were influential as they contain some of the most unique approaches to recording and composition that had been initiated in Rock music. American producer Tony Visconti had helmed these albums, and collaborations with instrumentalist/composer Brian Eno on many of the tracks stretched Bowie’s oeuvre.

1980’s successor to those albums, “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”, is a Bowie/Visconti co-production, one that utilized guest performances by The Who’s Pete Townshend, The E Street Band’s Roy Bittan, and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, the guitarist who made “Heroes” a significant track in the Bowie canon. It is a record which has some of Bowie’s most artfully compelling performances to my ears. When first I heard it after its reissue in 1992, it immediately became my favorite album by Bowie, and it remains so to this day. The cover version of Tom Verlaine’s “Kingdom Come”, the dramatic vocals of “Teenage Wildlife”, and the shocking aggression of “It’s No Game (Part 1)” all draw me in every time I listen to the album. The album’s four sublime singles, “Fashion”, “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”, “Up The Hill Backwards”, and “Ashes to Ashes”, are probably my favorite songs Bowie ever recorded.

Trending Videos