Funeral service for Ms Letha Gail McKenzie will be Saturday October 9, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Interment will be private. Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W Center st Carrollton Ga.30117 ph 678-664-0410.

