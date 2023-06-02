I write about the state of journalism from time to time, at least from my point of view. In surveys about public trust, my profession ranks somewhere between telemarketers and meth dealers.

Much of the anger toward reporters seems to be aimed at the national media. Still, as the political climate has divided the nation, some of that media distrust has trickled down to the local level. If we report a story that puts the president in a bad light, his supporters say we are biased. If we report a story that gives him credit for something positive, his detractors say the same thing. Many Americans prefer only news content that reinforces their beliefs.

