For the boys and girls in the infield, the wall reminds them life’s divided into two parts.
“There’s a before and after to everything,” said local racing expert Matt Carter. “I used to think it was when NASCAR implemented restrictor plate racing. But all that changed when I ran into an old high school classmate.”
In 1988, NASCAR changed its rules by leveling the field when it forced racing teams to install restrictor plates in stock cars to slow the speed. No longer would we see drivers matching the speed record set by a driver from the Georgia town that hosts the annual Mountain Moonshine Festival every October.
“Awesome Bill from Dawsonville, the great Bill Elliot will more than likely hold the record forever that he set in Talladega in 1987 at 212 mph,” said Carter. “It’s been almost 30 years since the rules changed and fans still complain.”
“So is that the before and after for stock car fans?” I asked.
“Oh no, my high school buddy made it clear when I ran into him that day,” said Carter. “I said to him ‘Man, I haven’t seen you in a long time. How’s everything going in your life?’
“He looked at me with sad eyes and shook his head,” continued Carter. “As he combed his fingers through his hair, he said, ‘Not good. Things ain’t been the same since Dale died.’ ”
For many NASCAR fans, the day Dale Earnhardt died after hitting the wall on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 marks the before and after in the world of racing. NASCAR has definitely missed the man who drove the black No. 3 Chevrolet. There’s been nobody like him since.
“You go back to the start of time,” Earnhardt once said. “One cave guy was fighting another cave guy because his club was bigger than his or his woman had longer hair. That’s competition.”
For a few years, I watched Earnhardt navigate the racetrack at the Talladega Superspeedway. The majority of the crowd held up three fingers in his honor each time he passed.
But perhaps no one honored Earnhardt more than a woman I saw in the Talladega infield on a scorching, hot Alabama Sunday afternoon. I heard a roar before the race began from a group of young men. When I turned to see the commotion, a girl was sitting atop of a Trans-Am waving to the crowd. And then, in NASCAR style, she lifted her shirt and exposed herself to the crowd.
I looked.
As Mark Twain once said, “There is a great deal of human nature in people.”
And then, I looked again. It wasn’t her bare chest that caught my eye as much as Earnhardt’s trademark “#3” tattooed on her left bosom.
She eventually covered herself as the young men continued to whistle. It was the first and last time I ever saw a Dale Earnhardt tattoo in such a place.
My guess is the girl never showed her daddy the “#3” body mark. Then again, if you’ve ever been to Talladega, I wouldn’t be surprised. But who am I to judge?
That’s what I love about NASCAR. People from all walks of life—young and old, black and white, rich and poor, tall and short, skinny and a lot of fat people—coming together to watch cars go around a race track. Even though I’ve yet to put a tattoo on my body, I share a connection to the young girl who lifted her shirt.
I’m sure like the local expert’s old classmate and me, this girl would agree—“Things ain’t been the same since Dale died.”
