Six years ago my city experienced the most tragic event in the history of its school bus transportation, when six Woodmore Elementary students died in a bus crash, and dozens of others were injured.

The 24-year old bus driver was later convicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless aggravated assault. In the aftermath, school officials and the bus transportation companies pledged to step up safety measures. We are now seeing the results of those improvements.

