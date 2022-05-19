Green balloons floated up to the sky, taking with them the stresses and worries of the staff, clients and friends at Highland Rivers Behavioral Health at Haralson last week. As the balloons drifted away, those gathered called to each other, “Let it go! Let it go!”
The balloon release — with biodegradable balloons — was organized by the staff in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month this May.
“We’re asking people to put anything in their life that is causing stress or that is causing depression or that is a barrier to their happiness, we’re asking them to put that in the balloon,” said Jamie Brown, director of the clinic. “Our goal is to release it today.”
The event called, “It happens; Let it go,” is just one of the events the facility will be hosting each week during May in celebration of mental health awareness, said Hope Crowson, case manager at Highland. Everyone faces challenges, she said. People can’t let their past determine their future, she said.
“Stuff happens,” Crowson said. “But we can’t let it define us. We’re going to let it go and we’re going to grow from here.”
The staff has already decorated the parking lot with inspirational thoughts with the theme “Let’s Chalk about Mental Health” to surprise and inspire clients, she said.
And on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the office will host “Muffins for Mental Health” and will be giving away muffins to clients and visitors.
Because, “good eating helps us with mental health,” Crowson said.
To end the month’s events, the clinic will host “Kick the Mental Health Stigma” with a kickball game and hot dogs at 11 a.m. The public is invited to join in the game and lunch, she said.
