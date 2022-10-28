Debbie Blumenthal. In 1980, she was the only Jewish kid in Carrollton High School. She had sapphire blue eyes and a super-curly head of hair, a magnificent brain and an ironic sense of humor. Remember the Izod craze that swept America at that time, leaving the breast of almost every citizen emblazoned with the iconic Izod alligator? To protest that conformity, Debbie taped to her shirt a flat, dried out lizard that she’d found in her driveway. From that moment on, she was my hero.

That didn’t help me being envious of her because she got to take both Jewish and Christian holidays off from school. But what I didn’t envy was her isolation. Other than her little sister, who was two grades younger, she was completely alone in our school. She did ok though. As in “Current Director of Neuro-Oncology at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center” ok.

