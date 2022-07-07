It’s the day after the Fourth of July and I’m out of gas.
Well, not really because I ate pulled pork smoked for 18 hours on a Big Green Egg along with baked beans last night, but my energy level is running low. There’s only about a half-gallon left in the tank. I spent the majority of my weekend playing golf, eating hamburgers, riding my bicycle near Tyus, eating more hamburgers, swimming, hanging out with family and friends, playing more golf, devouring homemade ice cream and sweating like a cow in a slaughterhouse from the excruciating Georgia humidity.
God bless America!
There should be a law passed that the Fourth of July holiday be extended to include the morning after the fireworks. We need a few extra hours to rest our eardrums. I think I’ll draft the letter to Congress today.
Once again, Carrollton displayed its best showcasing a spectacular fireworks show as the Carroll Symphony Orchestra played America’s greatest patriotic hits in the background. Throughout every neighborhood the smell of charcoal, Bubba Burgers and hot dogs filled the air. And, firecrackers popped while parents instructed their kids to not point and shoot bottle rockets at their siblings.
Happy Birthday America!
Meanwhile in New York City, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won his seventh consecutive and 15th overall trophy by powering down 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Reckon how he’s feeling this morning?
Community is a beautiful thing when folks come together to put our differences aside and celebrate the goodness of humanity.
As the late CBS reporter Charles Kuralt once said, “It does no harm just once in a while to acknowledge that the whole country isn’t in flames, that there are people in the country besides politicians, entertainers and criminals.”
On a serious note, it’s highly likely even Kuralt himself would have excused himself from a cookout to report the devastating news from Highland Park, the affluent suburb north of downtown Chicago.
Unfortunately, America’s freedom of easy access of the right to bear arms was on worldwide display as a gunman (with a prior history of mental illness) opened fire on a parade wounding 38 and killing seven people by firing 70 rounds in a matter of seconds. We’ve come a long way since the days of reloading a musket in 1776.
My heart goes out to those families whose lives will forever be profoundly changed. Like Humpty Dumpty, they’ll drown out the noise and cackles from all of the King’s horses and all of the King’s men, knowing their lives will never be fully put back together again.
So, here we go. Our nation has survived the ebbs and flows of order, chaos and reorder since 1776. And I predict we always will.
We are a nation of vast personalities who argue and debate heated issues. We may have our share of folks whose extremist egos think they possess the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth as they circle their wagons and shoot anyone who disagrees with them, but we also have old souls who keep us balanced by putting others before themselves, truly willing to listen to all sides and open themselves to new possibilities.
Somehow, our engine keeps running even though the world keeps knocking us down. And it’s quite simple to understand how we keep rolling along—
We don’t quit. We fight hard, tie our shoelaces and get back up.
And, if you’re Joey Chestnut, you focus on setting your sights higher.
For the record, his all-time hot dog high is 76.
