As early voting continues, less than 1% of Carroll County’s registered voters have voted in the March 16 SPLOST referendum.
Early voting began Feb. 22 and will continue for the rest of the week at the Carroll County Elections Office at 423 College St. County residents can also vote at the Powell Park Art Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive, starting next week. Voting takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both locations.
As of Monday afternoon, 209 county residents already voted in the SPLOST referendum, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said. The county had 87,836 registered voters before the early voting period began.
That is also less than the 5% of the county’s voters who participated in the last SPLOST referendum on Nov. 5, 2013, according to data from the county elections office.
For a variety of reasons, in May county and city leaders decided to postpone the renewal of the SPLOST from Nov. 3 last year to March 16 of this year because of a crowded general election ballot.
They also wanted to see if Carroll residents would renew the ESPLOST on June 9; it was approved by county voters. That vote was five months away from the original SPLOST referendum date, which was considered too close by government leaders.
The SPLOST question is the only issue on the March 16 referendum ballot.
However, the November 2013 ballot was crowded with city council elections in Carrollton, Temple, Villa Rica, Whitesburg and Mt. Zion; three Carrollton City Schools elections and a referendum on Sunday package sales in Carrollton.
The renewal of the SPLOST is a continuation of the 1% sales tax that has been in existence in Carroll County since 1987. It is up for renewal every six years and is applied to virtually all retail purchases made by Carroll residents and visitors.
County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total SPLOST revenue over the next six years, which will be divided among the county and her cities.
Carroll County has $73.6 million in SPLOST projects planned, while Carrollton officials have planned $26 million in proposed projects. Villa Rica, Temple, Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Whitesburg and Bremen will also receive shares of the SPLOST revenue. A portion of Bremen sits in Carroll County.
Hulsey recently told the newspaper the county’s millage rate would need to increase by 6.13 mills annually — or 36.78 mills — over the next six years to make up the revenue generated by the SPLOST. Carrollton residents would see their millage rate increase by three to four mills each year, Finance Director Jim Triplett recently said.
“This takes a big burden off property tax people, and we’ve done some really great things with SPLOST dollars,” Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said during the Carrollton City Council meeting Monday. “We’ve got some great projects coming up this year like the replacement of our fire station building (on Central High Road). It really needs to be done.”
The city already purchased the property on Central High Road for a replacement Fire Station 23 using current SPLOST dollars, Cason said. She added that each penny on the dollar that is generated by non-residents who come to Carroll County for events “does a lot of good” toward completing these projects.
If the renewal of the SPLOST fails, county and city officials will need to start dipping into their general fund budgets to repair roads, bridges and other capital projects. The SPLOST cannot be on the ballot again for a year if it fails. That means some projects, like a new county headquarters building, may not get completed, or property taxes may need to go up, city and county officials recently told the Times-Georgian.
At the Dec. 8 Villa Rica City Council meeting, City Manager Tom Barber laid out the stakes for that city should the referendum fail.
“This is a big deal,” he told council members in December. “That money represents $9 million over six years, which, for us to reduce our spending by $1.5 million a year, to replace that in the general fund, would require us to cut the general fund spending by more than 10%.”
Nearly half of that $9 million in anticipated revenue for the new SPLOST is earmarked to fix Punkintown Road, one of the city’s most heavily traveled roads that needs some serious repair. The road links Interstate 20 to state Highway 61 and needs a proper roadbed as well as wider shoulders in some places.
Temple city officials are expecting $4.6 million and have proposed projects at the Temple Senior Center as well as other categories including recreation, public works, public safety, sewer facilities, economic development, and vehicles and equipment. Temple city leaders have been posting a series of weekly columns on the city website to educate voters about their proposed SPLOST projects.
A city museum is among the Temple projects, and the city took steps to begin developing this by purchasing a vacant house and lot next to Temple High School. Turning this structure into a museum is a “big challenge,” city officials said in a Jan. 26 column posted on the city’s website, and it is expected to cost $250,000.
“This is a countywide capital improvements program,” Temple city officials said in their Jan. 21 column. “Therefore, when you vote to provide funding for needed projects in the Temple area, you are also helping bring improvements to other parts of Carroll County. Basically, we must work together to move the 2021 SPLOST forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.