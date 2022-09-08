Leslie Jane Mayou Jones
frontdesk

Leslie Jane Mayou Jones, 75, of Villa Rica, formerly of Ashburnham, Mass. passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1946 in Groton, Mass. She is the daughter of the late Harold James Mayou and the late Hazel Jane Hamilton Walker.

Ms. Jones worked as an emergency room and trauma nurse for thirty plus years at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, Mass. She lived her last twenty years in Villa Rica, Ga. close to her beloved family.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos