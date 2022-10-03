Mr. Leroy Reaves, age 75, of Marietta, Ga. died on September 27, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30310. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

