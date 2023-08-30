Mr. Leroy Neal, age 91, of Carrollton, Georgia. passed away Aug. 27, 2023. Viewing and Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church Carrollton, Ga. His viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. His service will be at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

