Leroy Mahan, 86, of Heflin, Alabama, formerly of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Villa Rica Free Holiness Church.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Villa Rica Free Holiness Church. Mr. Mahan will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in the Villa Rica Free Holiness Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.