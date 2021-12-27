Mr. Leonard Eugene Bennett, age 67, of Villa RiCalif., passed away, Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born February 22, 1954 in Upland, Calif. He was raised in Upland and Rancho Cucamonga (formerly Cucamonga) the son of the late Mr. Leonard L. Bennett and the late Mrs. Virginia Ann Greenwood Bennett. Upon graduating Alta Loma High School, Alta Loma, Calif., he attended Point Loma Nazarene University where he sang with the concert choir. He also served in the United States Air Force for 18 years. He enjoyed being a truck driver for Arnold Transportation for many years. Mr. Bennett was a member of the Church of the Brethren and choir in LaVerne, Calif.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nieces: Alisha Renee Smallwood Matheson and Erica Renae Bennett; and three infant children: Stephen, Daniel Simon, and Sarah Christine Bennett
He is survived by his partner, Carlene Reid of Carrollton, Ga; son, Russell Scott Bennett of Villa Rica; brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Harold (Teresa) Bennett of Upland, Calif., Michael Leigh Bennett of Beaumont, Calif., David Ray (Tina) Bennett of Dunnigan, Calif.; sisters, Alicia Mae Bennett Matheson-Roadifer of Temple, Ga, Cynthia Ann Bennett-Cox of Villa Rica, Ga; uncle and aunts: Don Bennett (Vicki Carlson) Highland Park, Calif., Carol Bennett of Newhall, Calif., and Veda Bennett-Nelms-Hendrik of McKinney, Texas. Nephews and nieces: Tony Arthur Matheson, Terry Lawrence (Shannon) Matheson, Dollie Marie Matheson (Robert) Clure, Christopher Wayne (Stephanie) Cox, Jennifer Ann Cox-Cheatwood, Michael David Bennett, Shawn Paul (Keri Thomas), Robert Anthony Bennett, Sabrina Marie Bennett, Nicole Marie Bennett. Great nephews and nieces are Bradley Ethan (Elizabeth) Clure, Joshua Bailey Clure, Aaron Dakota Cheatwood, Aidan Grey Cheatwood, and Natasha Ann Cox; Gracie Jewels Camp, Dallas Lucky Camp, Mikayla Isabelle Corona, Brayden Leigh Bennett, Erica Marie Bennett, Jayna Rhiannon Matheson, Thomas Jacob Gray McCalif.skill. Kyro Anthony Graham, and Acyn Cove Dodd. Great-great nephew: Hudson Levi Clure, and special friends, Karen Jilinski and Leonard Matheson of Ga. and Maritz and Glenn Schirmer.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home located at 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica, Ga, 30180. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed. joneswynnfuneralhome@gmail.com
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
