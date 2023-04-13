Baby Lennox Robinson, daughter of Justin and Jennifer Robinson returned to our Father on April 6, 2023. A graveside service will be held on April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church, 4290 S. Hwy. 100, Bowdon, GA 30180. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Lennox Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos