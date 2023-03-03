Mrs. Lena Inez Strickland Chatman, age 84, of Franklin passed away March 2, 2023.
Her funeral will be held Sunday March 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment will follow in Heard County Memorial Gardens.
The family will accept guests at Stutts Funeral Home Sunday afternoon from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Mrs. Chatman was born November 4, 1938 in Carroll County to the late Elmer Boone Strickland and Eva Inez Smith Strickland. She was a Baptist by faith, and had been attending The Christian Church in Whitesburg.
She was retired from Wellington Mills, where she worked as a braider operator. After her retirement she devoted much of her time as a caretaker sitting with the sick. Her kind and caring personality served her well during her patients’ time of need.
Her most precious moments were spent with her friends and family, especially her daughter, Lisa. Getting together to go out to eat gave her great joy. Among her favorite outings were going dancing and finding the best yard sales on the road.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lisa Renee Chatman of Franklin; two sisters, Betty Marks of Carrollton and Mary Lyn Vandiver of Villa Rica; a niece, Michelle Driver (Tommy); two nephews, Todd Strickland (Karen) and Keith Carroll (Jennifer) and a number of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert Strickland and John Strickland; and a niece, Kimberly Lynn Carroll.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.
