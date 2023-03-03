Mrs. Lena Inez Strickland Chatman, age 84, of Franklin passed away March 2, 2023.

Her funeral will be held Sunday March 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment will follow in Heard County Memorial Gardens.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Sunday, March 5, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Stutts Funeral Home
2717 Franklin Parkway
Franklin, GA 30217
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 5, 2023
2:00PM
Stutts Funeral Home
2717 Franklin Parkway
Franklin, GA 30217
