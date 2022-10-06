Leher Henry, 62, of Carrollton died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Celebration of life services will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. at International House of Praise, 230 Sale Barn Road, Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Leher Henry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos