Leher Henry, 62, of Carrollton died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. at International House of Praise, 230 Sale Barn Road, Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 2-6 p.m at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
To plant a tree in memory of Leher Henry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.