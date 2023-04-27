LEGALLY BLONDE

Emmett Forrest (Tai Jackson) observes with interest an unusual undergrad in Elle Woods (Lydia Baldizon) as she carries on a conversation holding her trusty companion, Bruiser. CHS Performing Arts presents “Legally Blonde – The Musical” May 5 and May 7 at the Mabry Center for the Arts. Call 770-834-2116 for tickets.

Can someone be Legally Blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room? The Carrollton High Performing Arts thespians think so, and they will set out to prove it. 

Performances for the hit musical will be Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the Holcombe Theater of the Mabry Center for the Arts on the campus of Carrollton High School.

