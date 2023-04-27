Can someone be Legally Blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room? The Carrollton High Performing Arts thespians think so, and they will set out to prove it.
Performances for the hit musical will be Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the Holcombe Theater of the Mabry Center for the Arts on the campus of Carrollton High School.
Directed by Tommy Cox with music direction by Julie Lowry, fabulously fun and internationally award-winning “Legally Blonde - The Musical” follows the transformation of Elle Woods after her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard, too.
School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential as she breaks stereotypes and makes everyone a believer.
Tickets are $10. Call 770-834-2116 for credit card purchases or more information. Tickets may also be purchased in the Carrollton High School front office, the performing arts office or at the door the night of the show.
