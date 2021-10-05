Mr. Lee Phillips, age 46, of Franklin, Geogia died on October 2, 2021. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 222 Main St, Franklin, Geogia, Brother Andrew Owensby, Senior Pastor. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, Georgia. Viewing will be Tuesday October 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church Franklin from 5-8 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.