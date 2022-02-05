Mr. Lee Andrew Noack, 64, of Marietta, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Mr. Noack was born on Jan. 13, 1958, in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the son of Margaret Ann Grosse Noack and the late Francis J. Noack, Jr.
He grew up in Hialeah, Florida, worked as a graphic artist and attended The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration. Lee was a loving son and brother. He never missed his Monday phone call to his mother and monthly visit bringing her flowers and candy. He loved music and playing the guitar.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret Noack; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Anita Noack, Kevin and Angela Noack; nieces, Lisa Peavy, Andrea Dillon; nephew, Brian Noack and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Noack.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in the OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at https://www.diabetes.org/donate
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.