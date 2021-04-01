The University of West Georgia baseball team took the No. 6 squad in the country to the wire on back-to-back days, but fell just short of collecting the ‘W’ in each instance this past weekend.
The Wolves suffered a series sweep against sixth-ranked Lee, dropping a doubleheader on Friday in 13-0 and 13-11 decisions and falling in a 10-8 finale on Saturday at Cole Field.
The Wolves hit the road this weekend for a three-game series against Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, opening with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. single contest on Saturday at Frierson Field.
Game 3
West Georgia (10-13, 9-12 GSC) overcame an early deficit after the Flames (21-2, 19-1) jumped out with five runs on six hits in the first inning of Saturday’s finale.
The Wolves got a run back in the third on an RBI single from junior third baseman Collin Moore and pulled within 6-3 in the fifth on a two-run single by senior designated hitter Lane Griffith.
In the sixth, sophomore first baseman Joe Skinner started the rally with a one-out double and scored on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Dan Oberst, the senior left fielder advanced to second on an error, stole third and scored on an RBI single by sophomore shortstop Brody Wortham. After Wortham stole third, a throwing error knotted the game up at 6-all.
The Flames used the long ball to retake the lead in the eighth, connecting on a solo shot by shortstop Thomas Zazzaro and a two-run homer from first baseman Ryan Beamish for the 9-6 edge.
The Wolves answered in the home half of the eighth with Skinner smacking another double and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Wortham, but Lee went deep again in the top of the ninth on a solo blast by right fielder Brandon Daniels.
With one last opportunity, the Wolves cut the lead to two on a home run from sophomore right fielder John Michael McRae before Lee closer Andy Rivera recorded the final out of the game and series.
McRae (3-for-5, 2B, HR), Skinner (2-for-3, BB, 2 2B, 2 runs), Wortham (2-for-4, 2 SB, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Moore (2-for-4, BB, run, RBI) led the offensive attack for UWG in Game 3.
Sophomore reliever Peyton Berry suffered the loss despite a solid effort out of the bullpen, tossing four innings of two-hit ball, allowing two runs with one walk and five strikeouts.
Game 2
In Friday’s nightcap, the Wolves cranked out 11 runs on 15 hits and took the lead at 11-10 behind a four-run seventh inning, but the Flames answered with three runs in the top of the eighth to stretch their win streak to nine in a row.
It proved to be a high-scoring affair in Game 2, as Lee jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind five hits in the third, including a two-run single by second baseman Colton Yeager and a three-run homer from center fielder Landon Silver.
West Georgia cut the deficit in half in the fourth, using a one-out double by Griffith, a single from left fielder Ethan Brant and an RBI bunt single by junior center fielder Jason Fointno. Oberst continued his hot hitting with a two-run single to make it a 6-3 affair.
After the teams traded runs, Lee stretched the lead to 10-4 on a three-run homer by third baseman Alan Smith in the sixth. The Wolves countered with three runs in the home half of the sixth on a solo blast by Brant and a two-run homer from Wortham to pull within 10-7.
The Wolves manufactured four runs in the seventh, as McRae reached after getting hit by a pitch, followed by a single from freshman designated hitter Jackson Webb and a sacrifice bunt by Griffith that plated two runs on a throwing error. Following another unearned run, junior shortstop Cody Mish gave UWG the 11-10 lead with an RBI single.
The Flames had one last rally in them, however, using a bases-loaded triple from Yeager for the 13-11 margin.
Rivera tossed two perfect innings of relief to earn the save.
The UWG offense was powered by McRae (2-for-4, run, RBI), Griffith (2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs), Brant (2-for-5, HR, 2 runs, RBI), Moore (2-for-5, 3B, run), Wortham (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Oberst (2-for-5, 2 RBI).
Game 1
The Flames featured a two-man wrecking crew offensively in the opener on Friday, as Smith and Beamish went a combined 6-for-9 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI.
Beamish went deep on three occasions, putting the visitors ahead with a three-run shot in the first, followed by a solo homer in the sixth and another three-run dinger in the seventh to cap off the scoring.
Smith stroked a two-run double in the second and an RBI double in the fourth before connecting on a two-run homer in the sixth.
Lee hurler Logan Workman (4-0) kept the UWG bats at bay, tossing seven shutout frames, yielding four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
UWG was led offensively by Wortham, who went 2-for-2 with a walk and a double. Oberst and Fointno accounted for the Wolves’ other two base knocks.
