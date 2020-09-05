Lee Roy Cole, 62, of Palmetto, Georgia, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In accordance with Mr. Cole’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
