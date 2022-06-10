Alan J. Lee has served the citizens of Carroll County in a variety of roles for the the past 27 years, first as a staff member in the Carroll County Jail in 1995 and currently as the county's Clerk of Superior and State Court.
His career track progressed from jailer to becoming a deputy sheriff involved in various duties associated with court services, uniformed patrol and investigations with the sheriff's department. Fourteen years later he made the decision to run for the Carroll County Clerk of Court post and was elected during the November, 2018 election, taking office on January 1, 2009.
During the nearly 14 years that have followed he has streamlined the department's operations and implemented new technology that has made the office for which he is responsible a model for other county clerk operations in the state. So much so, he was recently awarded the "Stetson F. Bennett Clerk of the Year Award" for Georgia Districts 4, 5 and 6.
However, Lee is not a novice when it comes to receiving the citation. His new plaque joins a cluster of three other awards that adorn his office in the Carroll County Courthouse. This is the fourth consecutive year that he has been selected as the districts' award recipient as "County Clerk of the Year."
Lee currently serves as area chairman of the three districts which include the Coweta, Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Rockdale, Clayton, Flint, Griffin and Towaliga circuits.
As Carroll County Clerk of Court, Lee oversees the work of 21 full-time employees and one part-time staff member who serve in the Superior and State Courts and the Real Estate and the Historic Records departments. The staff consists of a Chief Deputy Clerk, 20 Deputy Clerks, a clerk receptionist, and one part-time file clerk.
The Carroll County Clerk of Courts office handles court room clerical support for every court proceeding and calendaring for State and Superior Courts, in addition to filing all real estate transactions in the county and the collection of taxes due in the transfers of real estate and the loans for those transactions.
Other functions include passport, notary, and and trade name applications.
"We maintain a digital repository of all real estate related documents and offer online access," Lee explained, "and we also maintain a digital and paper copy repository of all criminal and civil case filings for the courts and provide online access to those documents as well."
Although court related functions comprise the largest percentage of workload in Clerk of Court's office, passports also comprise a big portion of his staff's time.
"We average around 1,500 applications per year," Lee said.
"They (members of the office staff) are the true back bone of this office and conduct all the every-day customer service and court services that we perform for the citizens of our county," Lee said.
"Without their hard work and devotion to our County, this office would not function at the level it does today," he noted.
Lee particularly singled out the important role played by Chief Deputy Clerk Melinda Gibbs.
"I would not have the time to perform all the extra work I do at the county and state levels without our staff's ability in handling the every-day business of the office," Lee stated, "but promoting Melinda Gibbs to be my Chief Deputy has really improved the office."
Lee added that Gibbs has been able to move his employees to the next level through improved oversight and cross-training.
"She is a true asset to the county and to this office, as are all the office’s employees," Lee said.
Although Lee has devoted well over a decade of his professional life to Carroll County as the Clerk of Court, he began his career as a public servant several years prior in 1995 when he started work as a member of the jail staff with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department. After completing mandate school in 1998, he transferred to the Court Services Division of the CCSO, later to the Patrol Division and then to Investigations where he completed his law enforcement career.
Clearly, Lee has accumulated a wide range of knowledge and experience at virtually every level of the law enforcement and court services.
Lee is a a born and bred Carroll County native from the Salem Church Community. He grew up in the Bethesda Baptist Church where he later served as the chairman of the Board of Deacons when he started his campaign for Clerk of Court in 2008. He now attends Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg,
Prior to his career in law enforcement, he served in the US Air Force and later in the Air National Guard where he was a weapons systems specialist and worked on conventional and nuclear weapons systems on the B-52 bomber while he was active and then on the F-15 jet fighter in the Air Guard. He remained active in the military until 1990, when he began work in construction.
Lee began his 14-year career with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 1995.
When asked why he decided to run for Clerk of Court, Lee said the position was a natural progression from investigating and prosecuting cases in the courts.
"I was a recent widower when I decided to make the run for Clerk, and I had two younger children, so a safer job was also a factor," he explained.
"My current wife, Terry, and I married while I was running for office, but we were together for a while before I took my leave to run. She was a huge inspiration and motivator to me and encouraged me to run for the office," Lee noted.
Lee says that he enjoys serving the public each day he goes to work.
"This is one job where you can literally do that every day," he said, "and that was also one of my favorite things about my law enforcement career."
Lee said that he learns something new every day.
"It has been my goal to continually upgrade the office through technology, and we have made huge strides in that area," he noted.
"I have now been inducted in the Clerk’s hierarchy, for lack of a better term, where I can also serve my fellow clerks in upgrading their offices, as well as though leadership assistance and legislation," Lee added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.