Brett Ledbetter said he felt a sigh of relief after Tuesday’s election returned him to another term as City Council representative for Ward 2.
This will be Ledbetter’s first full-term.
“I felt a sense of relief that it was finally over,” said Ledbetter. “I’m not much of a politician at heart, but more or less someone who grew up here.
“I’m committed to this area and my community. And I have reached a point in my life where I have the time to serve.”
Ledbetter received 439 votes, while his opponent, Dr. Brent Harris, received 182 votes.
Ledbetter told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he would have been extremely disappointed if he had lost.
“My people and I have spent a lot of time and energy on this campaign this time around,” said Ledbetter. “We hand wrote 500 postcards and had them mailed out to regular voters.”
Although Harris did not win the election, Ledbetter said their interaction Tuesday night at the Carroll County elections office was very cordial.
“I saw Dr. Harris last night, and he congratulated me,” said Ledbetter. “And he had his kids to shake my hand. I thought that was a very nice gesture.”
Ledbetter said he felt confident that he was going to win, being that he currently holds the seat.
“I felt like there were several advantages for me,” said Ledbetter. “But, what really gave me the confidence was that I had a good team who were committed to me and my campaign. So, I think that was a huge part of my success.”
He said Wednesday that he will continue in this role until he is physically unable to do so.
“I think as long as I feel I have the energy to serve and I am being effective in my decision making, I will continue to run,” said Ledbetter.
