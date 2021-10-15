Brett Ledbetter, Carrollton native, is the incumbent running for the Ward 2 seat for Carrollton City Council. Ledbetter was elected to the Carrollton City Council in November, 2019, to fill the remainder of former council member Rory Wojcik’s term.
Q: Why are you seeking this office?
A: Of course, I am running as the incumbent this time around, which does make a difference in my motivation for running. One thing I have found out about holding public office is that there is definitely a big learning curve about how you actually get things done. Even though I have only been in office for two years, I do feel like I’m better prepared to make tough decisions that affect our community. An important aspect of holding public office is learning to listen. I’ll have to admit that I have not always been the best listener. Having run my own business for over 40 years, I have been used to being in charge and having to make all the hard decisions myself. Learning to work with other people and valuing their input in order to reach the best decision for our community, is not always easy.
If I had to put a label on why I’m running again, it would be to finish what I started and to take advantage of being able to work with a great bunch of people in order to accomplish as much good as we can while we are together. Working with Mayor Cason, along with the other three councilmen and the city staff, has been a pleasure. We haven’t always had the most pleasant circumstances to work in, with The COVID-19 Pandemic and all the challenges that it has brought, but we have worked as a team and been able to accomplish a lot.
Q: What are your top three goals for your term if elected?
A: My top 3 goals for the coming year would be:
Finish Phase 1 of the Lakeshore Park Renovation Project and start Phase 2 as soon as DNR approval is granted.
Continue our efforts to beautify our city and increase the quality of life for all of our citizens.
Continue to work on our GreenBelt Spurs to connect as many people as we can to Downtown Carrollton.
Q: What do you think is the main issue in Carrollton?
A: Growth.
Q: What is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?
A: In my opinion, growth is one of the toughest issues facing our city. Carrollton, just based on our proximity to Atlanta, will continue to grow. Reaching a balanced pace of growth in our community will continue to be a major challenge. You’ve heard the old saying of “ If you’re not growing, you’re dying”, and to a certain degree, that is true. However, I believe that “slow and steady wins the race” is the best approach.
Carrollton is a wonderful community of caring people and we certainly want everyone to know that. But, we want to continue to attract people that hold our community in high regard as we do. Atlanta is a nice place to visit and has a lot to offer, but I have no desire to live there. Quality growth will be the key to our success, and our city leaders will have to have their eyes focused on quality for our community to benefit from the growth that comes.
Q: How would you describe the overall “climate” of Carrollton, in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?
A: As I mentioned, Carrollton is a great community. Great communities realize that there is always room for improvement. I see us as no different. I know that we have room to grow as a community, however, this is not just the job of city leaders. Improvement in relations or quality of life are only possible when people are willing to work together. It is everyone’s responsibility to participate.
We are very fortunate to have numerous community organizations that can provide countless resources to our citizens and an award winning and caring school system in Carrollton. Our citizens also have many opportunities to improve their position in life with wonderful educational opportunities, such as UWG and WGTC. Employment opportunities abound in Carrollton in high paying fields such as Healthcare, E-Commerce and Manufacturing.
If I sound like a cheerleader for Carrollton, you would be right. I’ve lived here all my life and I don’t plan on going anywhere.
