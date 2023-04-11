Otzl the Iceman

Otzi the Iceman

 SUBMITTED PHOTO BY UWG

In a world that retraces the steps of its predecessors, many of the secrets of humanity are enveloped in the mysteries of the past. The whispers of an ancient time still echo today through discoveries like 5,000-year-old "Ötzi the Iceman."

The University of West Georgia’s anthropology program emphasizes the importance of invaluable archaeological advancements by coordinating the yearly Distinguished Waring Lecture Series that is funded by the Antonio J. Waring, Jr. Endowment and established by Henrietta Waring.

Trending Videos