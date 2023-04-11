In a world that retraces the steps of its predecessors, many of the secrets of humanity are enveloped in the mysteries of the past. The whispers of an ancient time still echo today through discoveries like 5,000-year-old "Ötzi the Iceman."
The University of West Georgia’s anthropology program emphasizes the importance of invaluable archaeological advancements by coordinating the yearly Distinguished Waring Lecture Series that is funded by the Antonio J. Waring, Jr. Endowment and established by Henrietta Waring.
This year, Dr. Albert Zink will deliver a lecture regarding recent research on "Ötzi the Iceman" at the Townsend Center of Performing Arts on UWG’s campus at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
“Dr. Albert Zink will be traveling all the way from Italy to share the most recent scientific developments in Ötzi research with us,” said Dr. Isabel Maggiano, University of West Georgia Senior Lecturer of Anthropology.
“He’s the head of the Institute for Mummy Studies in Bozen, Italy – where Ötzi is displayed in the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology – and one of the most renowned mummy researchers in the world," Dr. Maggiano noted. "His visit here will give us the unique opportunity to hear more about a moment in time, frozen in ice, about 5,000 years ago.”
Ötzi, also known as The Iceman, was a homosapien found frozen 30 years ago in the Tyrolean Alps. While in his time Ötzi may have been an ordinary neolithic human, his discovery has revolutionized the field of modern anthropology.
“This series will be interesting for anyone curious about how we learn about the lives and deaths of people that lived on this world before us,” said Maggiano. “It will not only share the extremely interesting story of this world-famous individual named Ötzi, but it will also show how exciting science is.”
Zink’s expertise will allow the Carrollton and UWG community to embark upon this deeper understanding of our ancient relatives and their stories.
“As science develops, so does the story around Ötzi,” said Maggiano. “It is amazing what modern scientists can learn from the tiniest pieces of tissue, and I am eager to share this with our students and the Carrollton community.”
The lecture event is open to the public with a Q&A portion to follow.
Free tickets can be pre-ordered online and are available for pickup from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Townsend Center on the UWG campus and up until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, for anyone interested in learning more about the Iceman and his 5,000-year-old journey to the present.
