Editor’s Note: This is part one of two from Stephanie Trumble on the landscape of education.
When I started my job search in the 1990s, the market in education was saturated with prospective teachers. State education budgets ballooned and teacher turnover stalled, resulting in recent college graduates struggling to find full-time positions. Attrition occurred primarily through teacher retirements and partner/spousal job transfers and relocations.
Back in those days, surveys and statistics clocked teachers who left the profession within the first five years of entering teaching. That was the crisis of the 1990s: we worried that we couldn’t hold onto the best and the brightest. We lost them to corporate America where they found higher salaries and outstanding work-life balance. And we were right to worry. Why couldn’t the profession retain talented young people? The attraction was there — summers off, handsome pensions, meaningful work — yet it wasn’t enough.
Fast forward to 2020. The COVID pandemic forced many older teachers into early retirement because of health concerns — worries for both themselves and their families. Other veteran educators left the profession after COVID-related challenges, including the stress of remote teaching followed by grueling school days of no planning periods and no duty-free lunch, pushed them to their breaking points.
Three years later and we’re facing another mass exodus of teachers. A diverse group to be sure, composed of young and veteran teachers alike, they are united by their desire to regain control of the work-life balance and improve their mental and physical health.
My husband and I have been discussing this topic for months. The number of educators we know personally who have chosen new career paths is mind-boggling. And we know we’re not alone in our observations.
States and School Districts are scrambling to stop teacher turnover
School districts in our area of west Georgia have offered teacher bonuses of varying amounts each year since the COVID quarantine of 2020. And Governor Brian Kemp has made good on a campaign promise from 2018 by giving teachers the final $2,000 of a $5,000 raise to stop teacher turnover.
As we reflected on this crisis, my husband and I began listing colleagues and friends who have recently left public education. One veteran teacher left for a position at a university. One exited the field altogether to start his own company. Both of these teachers were successful in the classroom and had invested their life’s work in education. In the end, the safe retirement and other “perks” couldn’t compete with the lure of a positive work environment that respects its workers.
A few weeks ago my husband sent me a link to a video of the Gwinnett County 2022 Teacher of the Year’s speech at the board of education meeting outlining why he was leaving the profession and forfeiting the chance to compete for State Teacher of the Year. He is taking himself out of the running for a chance at $10,000 because of abysmal classroom conditions.
The examples go on and on.
Two teachers agreed to share their experiences with me on the condition of anonymity. I’ve changed their names and other identifying factors. Both have left the profession within the last three years.
Sean, a middle Georgia teacher in his 40s, has over 20 years of distinguished and highly respected experience in the classroom. Teaching has left his physical and mental health in shambles because of outlandish hours spent outside the normal workday and unrealistic expectations placed on teachers. Depression and anxiety have settled in.
I asked Sean if he could identify one main cause of his dissatisfaction: “There were no major factors like being unhappy with administration or kids that occurred…I just got to where I really didn’t want to do this anymore.”
While COVID was not the sole driving force in his exit, it “exacerbated the problems that were already there.” Sean’s future plans? Unknown, but looking for the right fit every day.
What a loss for our students.
Similarly, Daniel, 35, a metro Atlanta teacher and award-winning educator in his own right, with over 10 years of experience, contends that COVID influenced his decision as it “exposed the incompetence of our leaders at the school and county levels” who “expected [teachers]to continue on as if there wasn’t a global pandemic traumatizing students and staff on a daily basis.” He cites “staggering . . . classroom toxicity and disrespect” as a prime motivator for his career move.
When asked if there was anything his school or district could have done to keep him in the profession, Daniel named important aspects of public education: “Provide greater administrative support, better financial support, listen to teachers, hold administrators more accountable, and make [teachers] feel like [they are] valued members of the team.”
Additionally (and I’m openly admitting my slow-wittedness here), I’m talking about myself! It didn’t register with me until I started drafting this article. . . I left public education last year! I retired a year early for so many of the reasons stated above. I purchased a year of service, retired, and immediately accepted a position at a metro Atlanta independent school. I’m happy to report that I have a renewed passion for teaching and a strong professional fulfillment that I have never known before.
And working outside public education now allows me to speak out on behalf of public school teachers.
