You know you’re getting old when you remember that we used to elect a president every 4 years, and we didn’t think about the next election until at least 3 years later. These days, the next presidential campaign begins immediately after the inauguration.

In 2020 we elected a guy, and for reasons both good and bad, he’s been in the news ever since.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com)