The visit to the orthopedic doctor confirmed what I suspected and others had offered in their diagnosis: arthritis is the cause of my hip joint pain. Although it is no respecter of age, I allowed that arthritis is just one of the many symptoms of growing old.
A man in his 70s learns this quickly when he continues to try to do the things he did 40 years ago. The mind says you are still a he-man, able to lift large and heavy things and run a mile, but the body tells you otherwise in no uncertain aches and pains: old man, don’t do that anymore if you want me to keep carrying you around!
I thought of this recently when I needed to crawl under the house to try to find a possible water leak.
Quickly I learned that navigating under the house is no job for me with these old legs and joints. I couldn’t even get through the door, and had I been able to get under there, I would probably have had to wait until Lady Julia came home for lunch to find me and pull me out. Should have known this; it’s hard enough for me just to bend over and pick up something on the floor.
This and other things also reminds me how thankful I am for professionals like carpenters, plumbers, electricians, mechanics and others and their skills who can help me out quickly and efficiently.
The contractor we have used for many years and many projects found the problem under the house and offered a solution in about 10 minutes while only getting the knees of his pants a little dirty.
Not that I could ever do what they do, though, even as a young man. I never was much of a do-it-yourselfer, and when I was, the results were not always good.
I had friends who could take apart a car engine and put it back together to run like a top, but changing an oil filter was even a challenge for me back when car engines and such things seemed much simpler to work on.
I struggled just to get the oil filter off, not realizing the first few times I tried it that there was even such a thing as an oil filter wrench which made the job a lot easier than twisting and straining and bumping my elbows and knuckles against the frame of the car. Putting it back on I worried that it was too tight or too loose and did I get the plug back in the oil pan properly?
We once wanted a door in a room at the end of the house which had formerly been a carport. Sure, I can do that, I said. And I did.
It functioned, but it took me a week of working and what seemed like a month of grumbling to myself and others to get it done, and it still looked like - well, like I did it. A real carpenter could have probably finished it before lunch, and it would have looked like it was part of the original house.
I built a deck around an above ground pool once, but after all the things I had to do over and all the boards I wasted because of wrong cuts and miscalculations, it probably cost me more than it would have if I had hired somebody who knew what they were doing. And it most assuredly would have looked better.
I have never attempted any plumbing or electrical projects, knowing full well they require skills, training and abilities way beyond my expertise, not to mention the proper tools. I wrote here recently about a burst water pipe. Well, I didn’t even know where to shut off the water coming into the house. A quick call to my contractor, and I knew what to do to stop the flood until he got there a short time later.
The doctor gave me some suggestions to help with my old sore hip which are helping. In the meantime, thanks to all you professionals out there who can help an old man out quickly, efficiently and at a reasonable price for the service and skills you offer.
