The phone rang at 1 am in the morning. Mama was dying. Could I come? I had been a pastor for exactly one week, and this was the first of many times that I would get up, throw on some clothes and head out the door in the dark to the hospital. I had not yet had the opportunity to visit this church member. Her name was Hettie, and she was 97 years old.
It was a 45-minute drive to the hospital in Valdese, North Carolina. By the time I arrived, Hettie was drawing her last breath. It was a peaceful passing. I went into the room to pray with her daughter who had been her caregiver. She was weeping, and I just stood there in the quiet for a moment before speaking.
Her siblings were all gathered in the hall outside the room. There were nine children. We gathered around their mother, and I offered a prayer of thanksgiving for her life. I had done my pastoral duty, and I could head back home and crawl back in bed for a few hours of sleep. Tomorrow, I would meet them at the funeral home and help them plan their mother’s service.
The funeral home people were waiting outside the room while we prayed. As the family emptied the room, they waited respectfully. Finally, only her daughter, the oldest, the caregiver was left. She was not quite ready to let her mother go. Just a little while longer. Of course, we could wait.
After 15 minutes, I asked if she was ready. No, not quite yet. Another few minutes then. An hour went by. The daughter would not budge. She could not let her mother go. Her grief was unbearable. Her love was clinging to the anchor in her life. I didn’t understand this grief. At 97, Hettie had lived a good, long life. Wasn’t it time?
For three hours, we waited. I prayed, I reassured, I sat in silence. Finally, as the sun was coming up, the daughter, exhausted with grief, walked out of the room. “I’m going home.”
Years later, I came to understand her grief. At 18 she had moved from her mother’s home to a house next door where she raised her own children. When her children grew up, they moved across town, but she still lived next door to her mother. Her own husband had been gone for many years, but her mother was there. For her entire life, her mother was just a doorstep away. It didn’t matter that her mother was 97, she could not fathom a world in which she couldn’t hear her mother’s voice through the open kitchen window.
There are no rules for grief. Despite all the books and the five stages and the ways in which we offer support to those who are grieving, we cannot predict how one person’s grief will go. Each of us grieves in a way that is unique, and each of us of needs different things to move through the valley of the shadow of death. What I learned in my first week as a pastor was that I didn’t really know much. I had worked for a year as a hospital chaplain intern. I had seen a dead body, sat with someone dying. A good friend from college had died the year before. I couldn’t go to her funeral because I had to have emergency surgery. I wasn’t afraid or grossed out by dying or death. But grief was still something rather foreign to me. I had a lot to learn, and my church members would be my teachers.
It’s been thirty years since that night, and I am grateful for each person, each family, who has given me the privilege of bearing witness to their grief. I pray for God’s presence to be with them and give them strength. I’m not there to make it all better. I’m just there to go through with them and to hold space for tears, laughter, memories, and the grace that keeps us all. One day in heaven, I’m going to meet Hettie and tell her how she taught me to be a pastor that first week.
