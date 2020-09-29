With five weeks left until the general election on Nov. 3, three virtual forums for state candidates will be held next week by the League of Women Voters.
These forums will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page and can also be accessed using the Zoom video meeting platform. The group will then upload the videos to their YouTube channel, according to an announcement made this week.
Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, the incumbent in the Senate District 30 race, will square off on Oct. 5 against Democratic challenger Montenia Edwards.
On Oct. 6, House District 18 candidates Tyler Paul Smith, Republican, and Pat Rhudy, Democrat, will attend their forum.
House District 69 incumbent Republican Rep. Randy Nix will then face Democratic challenger Herbert Giles on Oct. 7.
The forums will be canceled if there are two candidates running for the same seat and one of those candidates cannot attend.
The moderator of these forums will ask questions about current issues that have only been compiled by the League of Women Voters of Carrollton-Carroll County’s Voter Services Committee. The group is unable to take live questions.
Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to answer the same questions. Opening and closing statements will also have a set amount of time.
The moderator can repeat the question, but clarification will not be given unless the moderator chooses to do so. Time will not be subtracted if the question is repeated.
No audience responses will be given during each forum, the League said, and each candidate must only answer the questions without making references to other political figures or candidates.
If a candidate loses their connection to the internet during the forum, the event will be halted for 10 minutes. If the vacated candidate does not return, the forum will be canceled.
Waving campaign materials, such as signs, will not be allowed in the virtual room during the forums unless they are part of the background. Candidates must be aware of the lighting and background when planning for the forums because any light could create shadows, the League said in their announcement.
All cell phones and computers must also be silenced or placed on vibrate during the events, and these cannot be used to help answer questions.
Video and audio recordings of the forums cannot be reproduced unless the League gives written permission. Candidates or their agents can share the videos on social media, but the recordings cannot be sold, edited, altered or split to potentially misrepresent the statements’ context.
