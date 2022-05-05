Beneath my parents’ backyard pines, in a truck cab that flickered with rays of sunlight and shadows, I learned to drive. Three acres or thereabouts to run wild. It was red, 5-speed 1981 Ford Courier. Took a bit of maneuvering on my end, the provoked growl of a gearbox not uncommon. Once I learned to pop the clutch, I took to our road. I was 14 — a different time.
There were no impediments. Red lights and stop signs were as scarce as neighbors locking their doors at night. Suffice to say, I legitimately inherited a lead foot by actively witnessing Dad and Uncle Rickey gettin’ sideways out of my grandparents’ drive, a cacophony of chert, gravel, and dust makes a fine country harmony. It was a rite of passage. My Paw-Paw would get madder than a sack of wet cats.
Of course, we learned from him. The king of lead foots in his freshly-starched, Liberty overall-wearing glory proclaimed, “Do as I say, not as I do,” a lit, half-chewed Tampa Nugget bobbed whenever he fully chewed our rears. I was judicious as I grew wiser, like a catawba worm selecting the greenest leaf. No traffic or Paw-Paw; mechanical glances — left, right, and back again. A straightaway wavily merged into the sun-dipped heavens before me. Nothing to vex one’s soul there, like, say what we have here — the ghastly roundabout.
And, roundabouts do vex one’s soul. Lead-footin’ aside — and I still have to scratch that itch — I believe, beyond a shadow of doubt, many don’t know a bloomin’ thing about roundabout rules and basic road etiquette. From Main Street in Whitesburg to Highway 5 in Roopville, there is unparalleled gesticulating, swearing, and ten-penny nail butt-cinching. Rumor has it that to successfully navigate the Whitesburg Main Street roundabout, one must spit in one’s hand, and exchange a firm handshake with Old Scratch himself.
A roundabout is not a four-way stop. Neither is it I-285, nor an incessant stream of bumper-to-bumper vehicles, which I once mistook for a funeral procession and almost pulled my car to the shoulder. Recently, someone two cars in front of me, braked mid-circle, idled, before continuing, a “If you can read this, you’re too close to my ...” sticker on the rear bumper. Several have obviously lead-footed through with abandon, having avoided Old Scratch altogether. The battered, downed median signage will always offer a front pew testimony.
This has me thinking. Should we hold classes on lead-footin’ roads, roundabout devil-dealing, mad gesturing, and the weaving a tapestry of hyphenated invectives? Perhaps. Better yet, why not exhibit common courtesy and practical responsibility? A gentle wave, an encouraging smile. I’m hopeful, after the culmination of a day at the mill or office, folks would be mighty touched.
And, speaking of classes, what about one on the rules of gesturing, swearing, and butt-cinching caused by 45 mph, left-lane drivers? Bless their hearts.
Why, it’d be fuller than a tick, that class.
But that’s another story.
