Villa Rica will resume its hosting of in-person meetings of the Leadership Luncheon series starting next month.
The series is hosted by Main Street Villa Rica and brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields.
During the meetings, an invited guest speaks on the qualities of leadership, or discusses the role their business or industry plays in the community. Previous guests in the series have included Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan, Olympic Medalist Elena Myers Taylor, and former coach and ESPN commentator Bill Curry.
On April 14, Jens Schulz, president of Leuco Tool, will open the 2021 series at the luncheon’s new location, the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, located at 1605 Highway 61.
During 2020, the events were held via the Zoom conferencing platform, but the city intends to resume in-person meetings this year.
Tickets are $22 for Villa Rica Main Street members and $27 for non-members. They can be purchased through the freshtix.com website, or by calling the Main Street office, 678-785-1092.
The event will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon.
Leuco is one of the world’s largest suppliers of carbide and diamond-tipped machine tools for wood and plastic processing. Its facility on Industrial Court West in Villa Rica is headquarters for the company’s U.S. operations. The company itself is headquartered in Germany.
In September, 2019, the company opened an expansion of its Villa Rica offices, adding 7,000 square feet of office area and 3,000 square feet of space inside the plant.
Leuco was founded in Germany in 1954. In 2003, the company moved its North American headquarters to Villa Rica from Illinois. Now in its 40th year in the U.S., the company has seven facilities and 112 employees. Its customers include sawmills and the construction, furniture, paneling and interior finishing industries.
