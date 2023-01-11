Tuesday night, the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved leadership changes for the upcoming school year.

Eric Simmons will serve as principal at Carrollton Junior High School, Tabitha Walker will be the new principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, Travis Thomaston will serve as Director of Student Engagement for the district, and Ashleigh Paulk become assume new role of assistant principal role at Carrollton High School.

