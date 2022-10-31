"Leadership Carroll" 2022 Graduates

Recent graduates of the 2022 Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's "Leadership Carroll" program are pictured outside the Chamber's headquarters on Northside Drive in Carrollton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For 30 years, "Leadership Carroll," a flagship program of he Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, has cultivated leaders through community engagement, exploration, and professional development. Many of the more than 700 graduates of the program have become leaders in the community.

Sponsored by Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor, America Commerce Bank, Carroll County Schools, and MedSpa Downtown, Leadership Carroll has produced and nurtured leaders in the west Georgia region since 1992.

