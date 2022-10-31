For 30 years, "Leadership Carroll," a flagship program of he Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, has cultivated leaders through community engagement, exploration, and professional development. Many of the more than 700 graduates of the program have become leaders in the community.
Sponsored by Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor, America Commerce Bank, Carroll County Schools, and MedSpa Downtown, Leadership Carroll has produced and nurtured leaders in the west Georgia region since 1992.
Leadership Carroll is designed to provide local business leaders with a unique opportunity to experience the many facets of Carroll County, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow. The program educates and prepares existing and emerging leaders to make a positive impact as they work to shape our community’s future.
Participants, who are challenged to become involved in Carroll County and pursue leadership roles, experience an eight-month program with day long sessions on leadership styles, community assets and economic development, the arts and tourism, healthcare, public safety, education and talent development, agribusiness, effective team building, and more.
The president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber and Carroll Tomorrow, Karen Handel, said that “strong leadership is crucial. In recent focus groups, community stakeholders noted that our community’s strong leadership and connectedness are among the key characteristics that have made Carroll County such a thriving, exceptional place to call home.”
Fred O'Neal, a financial advisor with Edward Jones and former board for the Chamber, welcomed the participants during the opening session. O'Neal was instrumental in planning and implementing the first leadership program and spoke to the group about the importance of vision, innovation, ethics, and character.
During his remarks, he stressed the importance of understanding one's purpose and being authentic, telling the group, "Leadership is the cornerstone that sets the framework for progress, possibilities, and provision for our modern-day society,"
The 2022 Leadership Carroll class is one of the most dynamic in the organization's history. Each of the 35 participants was nominated and completed a competitive application process to be considered for the class. The cohort members come from various backgrounds and communities, with leaders working in innovation and business, local government, education, small business, and more.
"Carroll County and the West Georgia region are fortunate to have such a generous and selfless business community," said Bill Stone, President/CFO at Systems & Methods and past Chair for the Chamber.
Stone continued, "Organizations go out of their way to cultivate strong relationships and cheer on the success of businesses, non-profits, schools, and government, and a key ingredient for cultivating this type of community culture is strong leadership in businesses."
He said that the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been playing a vital role in growing local leaders through Leadership Carroll for 30 years.
"Our family business, SMI, encourages all our local managers to take part in Leadership Carroll, where they learn so much about our community, build relationships with other leaders in the area, and experience leadership qualities to grow their professional career," Stone noted.
This year's Leadership Carroll graduates include the following: Ashley Allen - Systems & Methods, Inc., Hayley Beaver- City of Carrollton, Lynda Bingham- Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Jacqulene Bridges- City of Carrollton, Kevin Bush- City of Carrollton, Adam Carter- Southern States Bank, JJ Cole, City of Carrollton Police Department, Rudy Crowder- ADP, Ryan Dahlberg- West Georgia Technical College, Tyler Duffey- Century 21 Novus, Nichole Fannin- Tanner Foundation, and Paul Fitz-Simmons- Carrollton City Schools.
Other graduates are Monica Harmon- RaLin, Emily Heath- Medspa Downtown, Zachary Henderson- Systems & Methods, Inc., Lisa Herndon- Associated Credit Union, Holly Illidge- Truffles Vein Specialist, Kari Jarrett- K&B Bookkeeping, Donna Kribbs- Century 21 Novus, John Layng- Carrollton Parks and Recreation, Mary Lewis- FOGO Solutions, Jackie Norton- American Commerce Bank, Joe Patrick- Patrick Valuation Advisors, and Sarah Powell- University of West Georgia.
Additional graduates of the 2022 Leadership Carroll program include Bree Puckett- Tanner Health System, Ryan Sammon- Carroll EMC, Rick Sauls- Villa Rica High School, Eva Schultz -City of Carrollton, Camry Smouse- FOGO Solutions, Connie Sprewell- Century 21 Novus, Wesley Stone- Systems & Methods, Inc., Molly Strickland- Commercial Services of West Georgia, Kelly Walker- Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor, Jennifer Wallace- Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor, and Lisa Wood- Systems & Methods, Inc.
To participate in Leadership Carroll, individuals may nominate themselves, or they can be nominated by their companies or organizations or by other individuals. Once nominated, they receive an application form that asks general questions about their personal, educational and professional background.
Also, they are asked essay questions, such as why they are interested in the program and how their interest will benefit the community, what community issues are important to them, and what they are passionate about regarding their community or professional involvement.
Two letters of recommendation also are required, and applicants must commit to full participation in the program. Applications for the 2023-2024 cohort will be available in early spring.
