The University of West Georgia is partnering with leaders in Carrollton and Carroll County, as well as local business owners, to develop plans to revitalize the Maple Street corridor in Carrollton.

The project, first undertaken in early 2022, envisions a phased approach to redevelop segments of Maple Street to make it more pedestrian-friendly, enhance the curb appeal of existing landmarks and add new amenities to improve the quality of life of those who live, work or traverse on Maple Street, including quality workforce housing.

