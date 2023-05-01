Lawrence “Larry” L. Kaiser, Jr., age 64, of Bremen, Ga, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born August 31, 1958, in Texas, the son of the late Lawrence L. Kaiser, Sr. and the late Dorothy Ballard Kaiser.
Larry played football during college, and loved trips to the beach. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Christy Chandler; daughters, Jordan Kaiser and Alexis Chandler; sons, Larry Kaiser, III, Josh Kaiser, and Logan Murphy; parents-in-law, Randy & Karen Chandler; brother & sister-in-law, Chris & Kim Chandler; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4 p.m. from Salem Baptist Church with Dr. John Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Chris Chandler, Thad Ferguson, Jody Marlow, Craig McDonald, Tommy Thorne and Ben Truitt.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
