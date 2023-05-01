Lawrence “Larry” L. Kaiser, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” L. Kaiser, Jr., age 64, of Bremen, Ga, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born August 31, 1958, in Texas, the son of the late Lawrence L. Kaiser, Sr. and the late Dorothy Ballard Kaiser.

Larry played football during college, and loved trips to the beach. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Kaiser, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos