It has been one year since three brave officers, all from different agencies within Carroll County, risked their lives together to stop two dangerous criminals.
On April 12, 2021, Officer Chase Gordy, Sergeant Rob Holloway and Deputy Jay Repetto were shot and wounded during a police chase that ended with one suspect dead from police gunfire and the other suspect in custody.
“One year from the April 12th shooting, I have changed as a person, but in a good way. As a person, I just have to cherish life because you don’t know what the future holds. As a law enforcement officer, I have become more aware and keeping my head on a swivel,” Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department said.
Despite these officers battling physical and mental health recovery, one year later they are still actively serving the community as law enforcement officers and continuing to do the job they put their lives on the line for.
“The doctors told me and my family that I wouldn’t walk nor run again, but look at me. I would tell everyone…don’t give up. Don’t ever let someone else tell you what you can and can’t do.” Holloway of the Carrollton Police Department said.
In 2021, the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 when a state trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour. But as the trooper approached, the car, occupied by two people sped away, according to authorities at the time of the incident.
“No one expected this terrifying event to occur, but I have such gratitude for all the amazing outcomes from everyone injured, and the ability for Jamison and I to bring a halt to the attack. As a police officer, we understand the risks and never know when such events can occur, and this brings home the importance of training,” Repetto of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the chase, Captain Brandon Dawson, commander of Troop D at the time of the incident, said the trooper managed to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car. However, the driver was able to regain control of the car and the chase continued toward the city of Carrollton.
Dawson said at that point, the passenger of the car fired upon the trooper’s vehicle with what Dawson described as a rifle. The gunfire disabled the vehicle, but the officer had already radioed information to other police agencies, who had begun to respond.
In Carrollton, the chase was taken up by city police and continued through the city and onto Highway 61. At one point the passenger leaned out the window of the vehicle and fired rounds into the pursuing police vehicles.
“I have become aware of how important mental health plays in the ability to perform the job effectively. I hope this type of incident is a once in a lifetime for everyone involved. Using such cases, where police are targeted, is a useful tool in the training of our police officers, and I want to be an active part in this type of training,” Repetto said.
When the suspects shot into pursuing Carrollton police vehicles, Holloway was struck by at least one of the rounds and lost control of his patrol car, and ultimately collided with a utility pole. He was taken by air ambulance to an Atlanta hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since our lives changed forever. I’ve done a lot of thinking about just how thankful I am to be alive. If I’d been leaned over just a little bit in my car, it could’ve been a completely different outcome. I praise the Lord everyday that I’m alive,” Holloway said. “So many friends and family have reached out just to tell me they’re glad I’m alive and I’m here. A support system is so important and Carrollton has been amazing. My wife and son have stood by me without wavering. Marriage is for better or worse and Stephanie is certainly the perfect example. We will celebrate 20 years of marriage tomorrow. Everything happens for a reason and I know this happened for God to use me.”
Sheriff Terry Langley reported at the time of the incident that during the chase, Repetto was shot in the arm and had to be treated at Atlanta Medical Center.
Repetto, Corporal Jameson Troutt, Captain Guy Pope, and Deputies Mike Reed, Kent Evans and Levi Cavender received letters of commendation during an honoring ceremony on May 14, 2021 from Langley, which took place at the Public Safety Memorial Park, located next to the county’s Veterans Memorial Park on Newnan Road.
They were honored for their role in covering medical personnel while the scene still was not secure and continuing pursuit after other officers were injured, which is when Troutt and Repetto were ambushed resulting in Repetto’s injuries.
“Laurie and I want to thank everyone for reaching out over the last year with concerns, well wishes, and prayers for recovery. This year has been a series of changes, events, and new friends and family,” Repetto said. “Although my injuries were not as severe as the other two officers, I have focused my recovery on all aspects of how that day, one year ago, affected me. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has been exceptional in my recovery, and because of them, I have been able to truly focus on both the physical and spiritual outlooks of my injury.”
Villa Rica police Chief Michael Mansour said that during the chase, rounds were fired at pursuing VRPD vehicles and Gordy was struck twice. He had to be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The chase ended on Highway 61 near the area of Ithica Elementary School, where one of the suspects was killed by authorities. Another suspect was arrested after negotiations with law enforcement and was taken to the Carroll County Jail.
“The ‘good guys’ won, even though several officers were affected physically and mentally. I love my profession with a passion and I love my community. All the support definitely helped my mental status on the incident,” Gordy said.
