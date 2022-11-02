“Causeway”
(Rated R for some language, sexual references and drug use. Opens in select theaters and available on Apple TV+ starting November 4.)
Jennifer Lawrence became a megastar thanks to her work in the blockbuster “X-Men” and “The Hunger Games” franchises, winning Best Actress for her work in “Silver Linings Playbook” along the way. Considering her career became high-profile so quickly, it’s easy to forget she initially emerged on Hollywood’s radar for her remarkably understated work in 2010’s harrowing indie drama “Winter’s Bone.”
Although she emerged from last year’s dreadful satire “Don’t Look Up” mostly unscathed, it made me wish she’d give smaller films another shot. I didn’t realize I’d get what I wanted so quickly.
In the slow-burn drama “Causeway,” Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to the U.S. after suffering a debilitating brain injury in Afghanistan. Her recovery is slow and painful, but she learns to walk again and retrains her memory thanks to a sympathetic caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell, outstanding in a brief, yet powerful role)
Afterward, she heads back to her hometown of New Orleans, where she must confront the troubled upbringing that led her to join the military in the first place. That includes a well-intentioned, yet erratic mother (Linda Emond) and the memory of an older brother (Russell Harvard) who had his own problems.
Despite her near-fatal injury and mental health issues, Lynsey wants to get back to her job in Afghanistan; however, her doctor (the great Stephen McKinley Henderson) is more realistic about her progress. In the meantime, she strikes up a tentative friendship with a kindhearted auto mechanic James (Brian Tyree Henry), which provides each of them solace as they heal from their individual traumas.
Because Lawrence has been a megastar for so long and is such a fun, unassuming presence in interviews, some people overlook what a tremendously talented actress she is. Her work in “Causeway” should rectify that. It’s an incredibly powerful performance, with a high degree of difficulty considering its quiet, minimalist nature. The Best Actress field is really crowded this year, but she deserves to at least be a part of the conversation.
Henry, one of the most exciting actors of his generation, matches her strength and intensity. The man’s a chameleon, capable of playing a cartoonish British assassin in a big-budget action flick (“Bullet Train”) and a grief-stricken New Orleanian in a subdued indie within a few months of each other. And that’s not even taking his critically acclaimed television work into account. His performance here, worthy of a Best Supporting Actor nomination, reminded me that I’m way too far behind on his FX show “Atlanta.” I need to catch up ASAP.
Screenwriters Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders trust the audience will have the patience to learn about Lynsey and James – as well as their struggles – in a plausible manner. They dole out crucial bits of information as the characters trust each other enough to share them, rather than frequently stopping the story to deliver giant exposition dumps.
Director Lila Neugebauer, making her feature debut, crafts each scene in a similar manner. She understands that her actors are the most compelling elements of the film, so she eschews any ostentatious flourishes that would draw attention away from the incredible performances on display. There are quite a few long takes, but because they’re used to focus on the characters’ authentic reactions to the world going on around them, they don’t feel showy.
While “Causeway” isn’t always an easy watch, because of both the painful subject matter and the patience it requires from audiences as they get to know the protagonists, it’s ultimately a rich, rewarding one. As we approach the end of the year (where the heck did 2022 go?), it’s a strong contender for my upcoming Top 10 list. Even if you don’t subscribe to Apple TV+, the film is worth briefly signing up for the service.
Grade: A-
Home Video Spotlight
“To Kill a Mockingbird” – 60th Anniversary Edition
(Not rated. Now available on 4K Ultra HD.)
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” one of the greatest films ever made, hits 4K Ultra HD in celebration of its 60th anniversary. Based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, Gregory Peck stars as courageous Southern lawyer Atticus Finch, a performance that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor and led to the American Film Institute naming the character the Greatest Movie Hero of All Time.
The disc includes Blu-ray and digital copies; behind-the-scenes featurettes; the original theatrical trailer; and feature commentary with director Robert Mulligan and producer Alan Pakula. It also boasts a conversation with Peck, as well as his Oscar acceptance speech and the AFI’s presentation of his lifetime achievement award.
