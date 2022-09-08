Mr. Lawance Heard age 80 of Sneville, Ga. passed away August 25, 2022.
His viewing and service will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. at 3 p.m. Interment will be conducted Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive Canton, Ga. 30114 For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangement Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, Ga.
