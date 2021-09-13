Law enforcement agencies from Carroll County, Carrollton, and Villa Rica presented Purple Hearts and medals of valor on Friday to lawmen involved in an April 12 shootout with a gunman.
Law Enforcement Purple Hearts are given to officers injured in the line of duty, while medals of valor are given to those who go above and beyond what is expected in the line of duty, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office presented medals of valor to Capt. Guy Pope, Cpl. Jamison Troutt, deputy Michael Reed, deputy Kent Evans, deputy Levi Cavender, and deputy Jay Repetto.
In addition to the medal of valor, Repetto also received the Purple Heart medal due to being wounded in the incident.
Meanwhile, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs, and Captain J.J. Cole presented Sergeant Rob Holloway and his shift with various recognitions. Holloway was seriously injured in the incident as well.
Also honored were several Villa Rica police officers, including Chase Gordy who was shot twice in the incident.
On April 12, three law enforcement officers — Holloway, Gordy, and Repetto were shot and wounded during a police chase that ended with one person dead from police gunfire and a suspect in custody.
According to authorities, the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 when a state trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour.
In addition to the three officers being shot, the Georgia State Patrol trooper was fired upon during the chase as well, and his vehicle was disabled.
The trooper was not reported injured.
“We recognize that any of these heroes honored could have been among the names of those read from the Memorial wall,” said Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Director of Communication. “We praise God we were blessed enough to have a different outcome for all agencies involved on that fateful day.”
The following officers from the Carrollton Police Department were presented with the Life Saving Award for their immediate acts that ultimately saved their sergeant’s life: Cpl. David Hernandez, officer Bradley Lopez, officer Kane Moore, officer Alec Uglum, officer Richard Brice, and officer Zack Hicks.
Holloway and Cpl. Wesley Cheatwood were awarded the medal of valor for showing exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.
Additionally, Holloway was presented with the Purple Heart for being wounded during his acts of exceptional courage.
“In addition to remembering those who have gone before us, we were blessed to be able to honor all of our heroes in this county who defended our cities and county against enemies on that April morning,” said Meredith Browning, Public Information Officer for Carrollton Police Department.
“All of our surrounding law enforcement and public safety agencies work so well together, protect each other, and love each other. This has never been more evident than on the early morning hours of April 12.”
Although Holloway suffered a head wound, he said that the Lord was with him during his recovery, and he couldn’t be more thankful for that.
“I’m hanging in there, but it feels good to be back,” said Holloway.
Villa Rica Chief Michael Mansour presented a few awards to his department as well. Mansour recognized officer Chase Gordy, Sgt. Drew Fowler, officer Kane Hemmingway, officer Wally Rodriguez, and officer William Walton.
Each of these officers received a medal of valor except for Walton. Walton, Mansour said, was solely recognized for his acts of providing first aid to those who were hit during the attack.
In addition to the medal of valor, Gordy also received a Purple Heart.
