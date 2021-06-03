The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) has awarded a $34,273 grant to Carrollton that city police will use for essential training.
The CJCC also awarded grants to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as well as the West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) Police Department.
During the 2020 legislative session, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended the creation of a Law Enforcement Training Grant Program through the CJCC for state and local law enforcement agencies, which lawmakers approved.
On Wednesday, Kemp and the CJCC announced the first of those grants totaling $6,756,389 and going to 63 law enforcement agencies across the state
“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” Kemp said in a press release.
“This grant program will help pay for essential training — including use-of-force and de-escalation for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”
The grant award will be effective June 1 through June 30.
The Sheriff’s Office received a total of $47,244, while WGTC PD received $23,703.
Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards told the Times-Georgian that the grant will be used to continue their current training efforts. Although they have a good system in place already, he said it is always good to learn more ways to prevent unnecessary liability cases.
“This grant allows us to enhance our present-day training,” said Richards. “Right now, we have two full-time trainers and 74 officers. If our officers aren’t trained properly, we can face a lot of liability charges, which isn’t good for either the public or the police department.
“The grant didn’t start our training; we have been training. Though what it did was allow us to have more equipment to better train and serve our citizens. For that, we give our ‘thanks’ to the state for putting this money out there to support us.”
According to Richards, there are other bonuses the grant rewards. Instead of having to send officers across the state for training, they all get to stay right here in Carrollton.
“We have a facility that was built for us to train in,” said Richards. “Instead of sending out groups of officers at a time, we all get an equal opportunity to learn the same thing at the same time.”
