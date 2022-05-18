Carroll County Deputy Sheriff Jennifer “J.P.” Garmon followed in her family’s footsteps by becoming a third generation law enforcement officer.
She is from Carroll County and got the nickname J.P., which stands for Jennifer Poor —her maiden name, from her first patrol sergeant who started referring to her by the nickname and has been called that at work ever since.
Garmon has been with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office since 2015, but started her career with law enforcement in 2008 with the Carrollton Police Department. She became a certified law enforcement officer in 2009.
“I truly enjoyed policing in the city and I learned so much there. However, I’m kind of country and I feel that I am better suited for county law enforcement as a Deputy Sheriff. Most who know me personally would agree,” Garmon said.
Garmon has also worked for the Buchanan Police Department.
“I got to work for a busy college city and a small town. I enjoyed aspects of both and learned so much from my experiences there,” Garmon said.
Garmon said she was inspired to be in law enforcement by her father, Ricky Poor. Her grandfather, uncles and father are all law enforcement veterans.
“The economy took a downturn in 2008 and I worked in sales at the time. I was concerned about my earning capacity given the economic climate. I remember my father saying that there would always be reliable work and pay in law enforcement,” Garmon said.
“I’m a daddy’s girl and he is my hero, so I took his advice and went for it. He was right. He usually is. Being in law enforcement isn’t always easy. We’re called on to handle some pretty tough situations, but I don’t regret my decision one bit.”
Garmon stated that being a deputy sheriff is ultimately being a protector.
“A common analogy used to describe law enforcement officers is a sheep dog. I like that analogy because it perfectly depicts what I believe our role should be in the communities we serve. We are the sheep dogs who protect and direct our flock from the evil and dangers that exist in this imperfect world,” Garmon said.
She most recently has been assigned to the School Resource Officer Division.
“I love it. I’m a mother of four children of my own, but working in the schools I’ve found that I feel like I’ve adopted a few thousand more. I’m very protective of all my children, biological and school,” Garmon said.
Garmon stated that the “single-most” important aspect of her job is helping people.
“Unfortunately, we’re not always painted in the most favorable light in the media. Quite often we encounter people during some of the hardest times of their lives and we’re faced with making decisions to help them find resolutions,” Garmon said.
“There are times that we are just simply forced to make arrests. Sometimes there is no other option. I want people to know that we counsel and help far more people than we arrest. We help them with immediate needs as well as availing them to our many other community resources.”
Garmon said her goal as a law enforcement officer is “to respond to incidents, do my best work and to leave people and situations better than I found them.”
“I consider that to be my most fulfilling work,” Garmon said.
Garmon stated that one of the most challenging things today as a law enforcement officer is “skewed, misinformed public perception.”
“At times some media outlets quickly report incidents before the full story is available. Sometimes, at least to us, it seems that only the worst gets reported. Again, we help far more people than we arrest. Sometimes those stories, unfortunately, just don’t make the news,” Garmon said.
Garmon shared that one of her favorite things is running into people she has dealt with in the past in both good and bad situations.
“I’ve been approached many times and had the person thank me for arresting them and to thank me for my kindness and understanding during their arrest,” Garmon said.
“They sometimes go on to give me their testimony on how they’ve since turned their life around. I can’t think of anything more purposeful and fulfilling than to have been able to play a small part in their success.”
Her advice to anyone looking to start a career in law enforcement is “to have a big heart for others, to be ready to embody service over self and to understand that you’ll never get rich in this line of work, but you’ll be richly blessed to help others.”
